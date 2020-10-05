-
NAGS HEAD — Two years after a newly formed North Carolina island was lost to storm surge, a new one appears to be rising in its place on the Outer Banks,…
-
GRANDY, N.C. — A blind wild horse that had roamed North Carolina's Outer Banks has died. The Virginian-Pilot reports that Amadeo passed away on Friday.…
-
CAPE LOOKOUT — A trio of castaway wild cows have returned home after being found on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, where they apparently washed up after…
-
National Park Service rangers say someone stole a copper bust of one of the Wright brothers from a monument in the Outer Banks.A copper reproduction bust…
-
Caretakers for a group of wild horses on North Carolina's Outer Banks say a horse suffered only minor injuries after a collision with a vehicle on the…
-
A federal appeals court has dismissed an appeal by an Outer Banks group that opposes plans for an elevated roadway in Pamlico Sound designed to avoid…
-
Last weekend, a 10-foot long sheet of metal from a SpaceX rocket washed onto Ocracoke Island. It’s the second time SpaceX debris has washed ashore in a…
-
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is investigating after photos of a pro-Donald Trump flag on a state-operated ferry on the Outer Banks were…
-
Nearly a foot of rain has fallen around North Carolina’s Outer Banks this week, flooding roads and creating some photo moments. Sam Walker, with “Max…
-
Charlotte should expect to see another round of storms today. More rain is likely this afternoon with a chance of some localized flooding. Some areas in…