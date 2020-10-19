David BoraksReporter
David Boraks is a veteran North Carolina journalist who covers housing, energy and the environment, transportation, business and other topics for WFAE.
From 2006 to 2015, David published the online community news network DavidsonNews.net and CorneliusNews.net and also worked as a weekend host at WFAE. He has been an editor and reporter at The Charlotte Observer, American Banker, The China News in Taipei, The Cambridge (Mass.) Chronicle, and The Hartford Courant, among others. He was the Batten Visiting Professor of Public Policy at Davidson College in 2013.
Awards and fellowships have included the Knight Center for Specialized Journalism in Telecommunications, N.C. Information Technology Association Media Award, Davidson College Sullivan Community Service Award, and Annenberg/Knight Block-by-Block News Entrepreneur fellowship. David has a bachelor's degree in history from Cornell University and a master's degree from Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn.
City officials will unveil the draft of a new long-range development plan Saturday at a drive-in event that includes a screening of the movie "Back to the Future." They're trying to have a bit of fun with a serious topic — how the city should grow and right the wrongs of the past.
Duke Energy is in negotiations with the city to buy electric buses for Charlotte Area Transit System. The news came as a surprise to environmentalists, who say an all-electric bus fleet would help the city meet its climate change goals.
State environmental officials have approved Duke Energy's cleanup plans for coal ash pits at the Allen Steam Station in Belmont.
A new survey ranks Raleigh-Durham No. 1 and Charlotte No. 11 for expected growth in housing construction next year among the nation's 80 largest markets. Experts say it's being driven by a continued migration to the state.
The Charlotte City Council voted 8 to 3 Monday to commit $3 million in city housing bond money to the proposed redevelopment of the aging Brookhill Village. But it comes with strings attached.
The long-planned redevelopment of the old Eastland Mall site in east Charlotte will require public investment of $50 million to $54 million, city officials say. Meanwhile, Charlotte's MLS team will locate only its youth academy headquarters there. And city incentives to the team and Panthers have shrunk.
A group of clergy and community leaders is urging city leaders to find a way to fund the proposed redevelopment of the Brookhill Village apartment complex to include affordable housing. The city council will get an update Monday night.
Mecklenburg County and social service agencies are trying to make sure they're ready to house the region's growing number of homeless residents when cold weather arrives this winter. They face extra challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with some programs canceled and shelters operating at reduced capacity. But thanks to changes during the pandemic, there may actually be more beds this year.
Duke Energy has begun processing coal ash for recycling at two new plants in Salisbury and Goldsboro, and a third is expected to come online by year's end in Chatham County. They're required by state law, as part of Duke's coal ash cleanups, but also could help the concrete industry.
Roof Above says its Room in the Inn seasonal housing program for homeless residents will not operate this winter because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the agency says it is taking steps to increase capacity as cold weather arrives.