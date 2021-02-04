Careers & Internships

WFAE is a fast-paced public radio station offering an exciting and creative work environment. We look for ambitious and dedicated people ready for challenges. We offer a generous benefit package and competitive compensation.
Across WFAE, we strive to:
- Exemplify the highest levels of integrity and public trust.
- Serve as a national and industry model of journalistic excellence.
- Be doggedly committed to telling great stories and serving the public.
- Succeed through teamwork, respect and collaboration.
- Include diverse people, voices, thoughts and perspectives at every level of our work.
- Value and reward creativity, curiosity and humor.
- Be bold and take risks in service to journalism and our mission.
- Enter every room with a spirit of generosity and gratitude.
Don't see the job your looking for below? Submit your application for freelance or part-time work, or send us your resume and cover letter for future consideration using this application: http://bit.ly/WFAEapplication.
-
Do you have radio experience? If you would like the chance to get back behind a mic consider becoming a WFAE weekend host.
-
Apply by sending resume and cover letter to careers@wfae.org.Internship Description: You will work alongside fundraising professionals at WFAE,…