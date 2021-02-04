Careers & Internships

WFAE is a fast-paced public radio station offering an exciting and creative work environment. We look for ambitious and dedicated people ready for challenges. We offer a generous benefit package and competitive compensation.



Across WFAE, we strive to:

Exemplify the highest levels of integrity and public trust.

Serve as a national and industry model of journalistic excellence.

Be doggedly committed to telling great stories and serving the public.

Succeed through teamwork, respect and collaboration.

Include diverse people, voices, thoughts and perspectives at every level of our work.

Value and reward creativity, curiosity and humor.

Be bold and take risks in service to journalism and our mission.

Enter every room with a spirit of generosity and gratitude.

Don't see the job your looking for below? Submit your application for freelance or part-time work, or send us your resume and cover letter for future consideration using this application: http://bit.ly/WFAEapplication.