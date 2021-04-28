Help WFAE Build A Race & Equity Team

Systemic racism coupled with enduring inequity continue to plague our community, and our country. Economic mobility, affordable housing, a living wage, health care, equitable education, safety, justice and more remain out of reach for many people of color.

Furthermore, the much-cited 2014 Chetty study revealed an alarming truth: a person born in poverty in Charlotte will likely die in poverty here.

WFAE is building a Race and Equity Team to transform the way we serve our community by increasing solutions-driven, data-rich, culturally competent reporting that considers how issues are shaped by race and inequality.

Starting June 2021, a diverse team of multi-platform journalists, in partnership with Report For America, will help WFAE fulfill our public service mission by meeting this moment in history to help lead communities across greater Charlotte in addressing racial injustice.

For more information on WFAE’s Race and Equity Team please review this two-page case statement and contact Robert Koch, director of development, at rkoch@wfae.org or 901-229-0339 to discuss your opportunity for impact.