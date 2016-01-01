© 2020 WFAE
Richard Lancaster

Treasurer

Richard currently serves as Controller to Carmel Country Club. He is responsible for financial reporting, accounting, and tax matters. He also coordinates information technology and infrastructure support services. Richard has worked with the Monaghan Group as an interim Controller/CFO to a number of businesses in the region. Richard has been the general manager of RBI Precision, a manufacturing concern that manufactures truck-engine parts. Richard is a graduate of Ohio University and a Certified Public Accountant.