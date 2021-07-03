Race & Equity

The Biden administration directed Immigration and Customs Enforcement to no longer detain immigrants who are pregnant, nursing or within one year postpartum, in a new policy announced on Friday.
Investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones says she will not teach at UNC Chapel Hill following an extended fight over tenure. She said she would instead take up the tenured Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at Howard University, a historically Black school in Washington.
Critical race theory is something that has come up in different conversations surrounding education and politics, but what exactly does it mean in practice?
North Carolina ranks last in the country for the likelihood of having legal representation in immigration cases, according to a report from the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University. It also ranks 10th for total pending deportation cases.
NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro and historian Marlene Daut discuss parallels between the Haitian Revolution and the Black Lives Matter movement in the U.S. for our series, "We Hold These Truths."
A new Canadian policy answers a 2015 call for government action. Danita Bilozaze hopes it means that no one will face the resistance she did to rescue her name from a history of forced assimilation.
