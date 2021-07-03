© 2021 WFAE
Race & Equity

ICE.jpg
U.S. IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT
/
Local News
ICE Will No Longer Detain Pregnant Or Nursing Immigrants, Biden Administration Announces
Maria Ramirez Uribe
,
The Biden administration directed Immigration and Customs Enforcement to no longer detain immigrants who are pregnant, nursing or within one year postpartum, in a new policy announced on Friday.
Blue Ridge Parkway 1936
National Park Service
/
Race & Equity
How Race Informed The Creation And Construction Of The Blue Ridge Parkway
Will Michaels
,
Alice Dearing, who is slated to become the first ever Black woman to represent Great Britain in swimming at the Olympics this year, is an ambassador for Soul Cap, a swim cap made for natural Black hair.
Nation & World
A Swim Cap Made For Black Hair Will Get A Second Look From Swimming's Governing Body
Sharon Pruitt-Young
,
