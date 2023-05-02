© 2023 WFAE
equalibrium live pod
EQUALibrium Live: Conversations on Race & Equity

Moving the needle for maternal health

By Dante Miller
Published May 2, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT
A pregnant person.
The U.S. maternal mortality rate in 2021 was more than ten times the estimated rates compared to other industrialized countries.

Maternal mortality has increased dramatically in the U.S. According to a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report, the rate in 2021 was 32.9 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births, which is more than ten times the estimated rates compared to other industrialized countries.

Experts believe that the COVID-19 pandemic played a role in the increase in numbers. Still, social determinants of health, such as age, race, income and location, have also contributed to higher mortality rates.

Black mothers are more likely to die from birth-related complications, with almost 70 deaths per 100,000 births.

Additionally, North Carolina received a D for infant and maternal health from the March of Dimes annual report card in 2022.

Through our partnership with the Novant Health Foundation, "Moving the Needle for Maternal Health" will explore all aspects of birth equity, such as accessible prenatal care, lactation consultants, doulas and midwives.

On Tuesday, May 23, we will sit down with health advocates and doctors to ask why women are dying at such alarming rates in the U.S. We will also discuss what needs to be done to improve infant and maternal health nationally and in North Carolina.

