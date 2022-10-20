© 2022 WFAE
Disability Awareness and Accessibility in Charlotte

For the next EQUALibrium public conversation, we will sit down with disability local advocates and city officials to learn what is being done to make Charlotte more accessible for everyone.

What does it mean to live in a city that is accessible to all? What would that look like?

The Americans with Disabilities Act is a civil rights law that ensures people with disabilities have equal opportunities as everyone else. However, lack of public transportation, sidewalks, and digital inequities can cause a person with a disability to not be able to meet their needs or access to employment.

According to a 2021 study from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 19.1% of people with a disability had employment. In comparison, 63.7% of people without a disability were employed. Additionally, the unemployment rate for people with a disability was twice as high as for those without a disability.

We will sit down with local advocates and city officials to learn what is being done to ensure this civil right is properly implemented in Charlotte. We will also explore what needs to be done to create a more accessible city for our present and future.

Guests:

Judith Brown, founder and executive director of 70Forward

Patricia Keul, operations director for Disabilities in North Carolina

Dante Miller
Dante Miller is a community engagement producer for WFAE and a Report for America (RFA) Corps members. Dante first joined WFAE in 2020 through RFA to work as part of a unique partnership with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library and Digital Public Library of America. Her work in that project allowed her to use radio, online stories, Wikipedia entries and events to meet the community's news and information needs.
