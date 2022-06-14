Sharing their narrative: Black fathers on Black fatherhood

EQUALbrium Live starts off with a Juneteenth and Father’s Day special as we celebrate fatherhood in the Black community.

Sit down with community leaders and mentors as they discuss what fatherhood means to them, what they have learned from their fathers, and what legacy they hope to leave for future generations.

Join the conversation on Friday June 17, at 1:00 p.m.

Register here to receive the Zoom link.

Guests:

Nicholas V. Wharton, president and CEO of Charlotte Area Fund, a nonprofit that helps people below the federal poverty guidelines regarding upward mobility. Wharton has led premiere access and equity change initiatives in juvenile justice, public and private educational systems, and the corporate sector. He also serves on the WFAE board as the vice-chair of the External Relations Committee.

Curtis Hayes Jr. is a community activist and owns World Class Property Maintenance LLC. He gained media attention after his powerful speech during a peaceful George Floyd protest in May 2020.

David Powell Jr. a barber and franchise owner of No Grease Mosaic Village on West Trade Street for over twenty years

