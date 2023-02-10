© 2023 WFAE
EQUALibrium Live: Conversations on Race & Equity

The Power of Black Storytelling

By Dante Miller
Published February 10, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST
Storytelling and oral tradition is a vital part of human history, especially in the Black culture. Africans separated from their homeland during the trans-Atlantic slave trade preserved many of their traditions by passing stories down from generation to generation.

The late civil rights activist Rep. John Lewis once said, “The movement without storytelling is like birds without wings.”

In honor of Black History Month, EQUALibrium Live will host "The Power of Black Storytelling." This community-centered event will feature a historian to share the importance of Black storytelling, a griot, spoken word artist and musicians.

Guests:

Sean (SWATS) Watson, music producer and vocalist for Music for Synchronization

Hannah Hassan, founder, spoken word poet and speaker for Epoch Tribe

Cheryl (Sparkle) Mosley, storyteller and musician

Kojo Bey, founder of Drums 4 Life

Dante Miller is a community engagement producer for WFAE and a Report for America (RFA) Corps members. Dante first joined WFAE in 2020 through RFA to work as part of a unique partnership with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library and Digital Public Library of America. Her work in that project allowed her to use radio, online stories, Wikipedia entries and events to meet the community's news and information needs.
