Storytelling and oral tradition is a vital part of human history, especially in the Black culture. Africans separated from their homeland during the trans-Atlantic slave trade preserved many of their traditions by passing stories down from generation to generation.

The late civil rights activist Rep. John Lewis once said, “The movement without storytelling is like birds without wings.”

In honor of Black History Month, EQUALibrium Live will host "The Power of Black Storytelling." This community-centered event will feature a historian to share the importance of Black storytelling, a griot, spoken word artist and musicians.

Guests:

Sean (SWATS) Watson, music producer and vocalist for Music for Synchronization

Hannah Hassan, founder, spoken word poet and speaker for Epoch Tribe

Cheryl (Sparkle) Mosley, storyteller and musician

Kojo Bey, founder of Drums 4 Life

