Dante Miller joined WFAE as a Report for America Corps Member in 2020 as part of a unique partnership with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library and Digital Public Library of America. Her work allows her to use radio, online stories, Wikipedia entries and events to meet the community's news and information needs.

Prior to becoming a corps member for Report for America, she was a reporter for QCityMetro and Charlotte Media Group. She's an alumna from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and received her Bachelor's of Science in Journalism and Mass Communication August 2017.