Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.

An Ohio native, Wendy is a graduate of Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, OH.

Wendy also had stints at The Charlotte Observer and at WCNC-TV in Charlotte, and produced a weekly public affairs TV show called Charlotte Now on WJZY (hosted by Mike Collins).

Wendy and her husband Todd enjoy watching their teenage sons play baseball.