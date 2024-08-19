© 2024 WFAE

Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Valerie Bauerlein's 'The Devil at His Elbow: Alex Murdaugh and the Fall of a Southern Dynasty'

By Wendy Herkey
Published August 19, 2024 at 1:32 PM EDT
Alex Murdaugh listens as prosecutor Creighton Waters makes closing arguments during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Wednesday, March 1, in Walterboro, S.C.
Joshua Boucher/AP
/
Pool The State
Alex Murdaugh listens as prosecutor Creighton Waters makes closing arguments during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Wednesday, March 1, in Walterboro, S.C.

The murders of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh in South Carolina in the summer of 2021 captured the attention of people around the world.

The tragedy shined a light on a family that had a historical influence in the South Carolina Lowcountry reaching back generations.

Alex Murdaugh’s life spiraled out of control as the murders of his wife and son, a late-night boat accident, a botched murder-for-hire, drug use, defrauding of law firm clients, and more, came to light.

These events are all laid out in Wall Street Journal reporter Valerie Bauerlein's new book "The Devil at His Elbow: Alex Murdaugh and the Fall of a Southern Dynasty."

Bauerlein joins guest host Erik Spanberg to discuss it all.

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins Books
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
