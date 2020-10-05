-
As fall draws in, our literature in translation specialist has rounded up two novels and two story collections that will help you take a brief vacation from this world — and return re-energized.
Sometimes you want a really good salad, Garten says. But now is not that time. Her new book, Modern Comfort Food, is packed full of recipes for beef stew, chocolate chip cookies and Boston cream pie.
NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Susie Yang about her debut novel, White Ivy. It's a coming-of-age story about identity, race, wealth, and obsession.
Writer Ram V takes on a classic music-biz myth in his new graphic novel: The devilish crossroads deal. But it's illustrator Anand RK's loose, jazzy, clever art that really makes this book sing.
Agatha Christie published her first book, The Mysterious Affair at Styles, 100 years ago this month. Popular on the page, screen and stage, she continues to be the bestselling novelist of all time.
Apollo's Arrow author Nicholas Christakis says we're likely to be living with pandemic-related social restrictions into 2022 — even if an effective vaccine is developed.
Jess Walter's sweeping new novel, which traces the adventures of two vagabond brothers, is set against the backdrop of the free speech demonstrations that erupted in Spokane, Wash., in 1909 and 1910.
Predictability isn't always a bad thing — sometimes, it's a comfort. For October, our romance columnist rounds up three reads that give you exactly what you need in a romance, happy ending and all.
In her memoir, Christie Tate sets a positive example in the telling of how group therapy saved her — and in the care she takes to never present herself as an expert.
This isn't only a biography of Malcolm X; Les and Tamara Payne contextualize race in America prior to Malcolm's birth, and take a nuanced, unflinching look at his life, his death — and its aftermath.