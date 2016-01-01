About Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Mike Collins, host of Charlotte Talks

Launched in April of 1998, Charlotte Talks has become this region's exclusive forum for the discussion of politics, growth, the arts, culture, social issues, literature, human interest, the environment and more. If something is of interest to people in the Charlotte region, listeners and leaders know the topic is bound to be discussed on Charlotte Talks.

The show is hosted by veteran Charlotte broadcaster Mike Collins, who has been a fixture in local radio and television since 1985. His knowledge of North and South Carolina combined with his 30 years experience in broadcasting has helped to make Charlotte Talks one of this area's favorite programs.