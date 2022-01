Gabe Altieri is a Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York. While at WSKG, he was the local Morning Edition host before being promoted to Managing Editor/News Director. His reporting has focused on child sexual abuse, veteran access to healthcare and local government spending. Gabe is a 2014 graduate of Syracuse University.