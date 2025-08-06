© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WFAE's HD signals are impaired. Learn more.
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Author Garrett Graff on his new book 'The Devil Reached Toward the Sky' and the 80th anniversary of the atomic bomb

By Gabe Altieri
Published August 6, 2025 at 2:18 PM EDT
Simon & Schuster

It’s been 80 years since the United States became the first, and still only, nation to drop an atomic weapon on another country. The bomb was both one of the biggest marvels in scientific history and led to some of the most devastating scenes in modern warfare.

The ethics of the atomic bomb have been debated for decades. In the short term, it caused the Japanese to surrender and end World War II. At the same time, it destroyed two major cities and killed thousands of civilians.

In the long term, atomic weapons have become a point of anxiety and fear among citizens of all nations as world leaders have threatened to use them on each other. On the other hand, the threat of “mutually assured destruction” has been argued as one reason these bombs have not been used in the time since.

On this Charlotte Talks, we speak with Garrett Graff, author of “The Devil Reached Toward the Sky: An Oral History of the Making and Unleashing of the Atomic Bomb." The book brings readers through the creation of the bomb from the point of those directly involved. We discuss the history, what led to the decision to drop it on Japan, and lessons that can be applied to today.

GUESTS:

Garrett Graff, author of “The Devil Reached Toward the Sky: An Oral History of the Making and Unleashing of the Atomic Bomb”

Tags
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins Garrett GraffAtomic BombUnited NationsUnited States
Stay Connected
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is the Executive Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri