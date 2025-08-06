Author Garrett Graff on his new book 'The Devil Reached Toward the Sky' and the 80th anniversary of the atomic bomb

It’s been 80 years since the United States became the first, and still only, nation to drop an atomic weapon on another country. The bomb was both one of the biggest marvels in scientific history and led to some of the most devastating scenes in modern warfare.

The ethics of the atomic bomb have been debated for decades. In the short term, it caused the Japanese to surrender and end World War II. At the same time, it destroyed two major cities and killed thousands of civilians.

In the long term, atomic weapons have become a point of anxiety and fear among citizens of all nations as world leaders have threatened to use them on each other. On the other hand, the threat of “mutually assured destruction” has been argued as one reason these bombs have not been used in the time since.

On this Charlotte Talks, we speak with Garrett Graff, author of “The Devil Reached Toward the Sky: An Oral History of the Making and Unleashing of the Atomic Bomb." The book brings readers through the creation of the bomb from the point of those directly involved. We discuss the history, what led to the decision to drop it on Japan, and lessons that can be applied to today.

GUESTS:

Garrett Graff, author of “The Devil Reached Toward the Sky: An Oral History of the Making and Unleashing of the Atomic Bomb”