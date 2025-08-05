Washington Roundup: Epstein files, Congress, Cooper-Whatley ads and national news that could impact NC

Congress is on summer break, but the news out of Washington hasn't stopped.

Before the summer break, July was a busy month in Congress. President Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, with sweeping changes to Medicaid and SNAP benefits in North Carolina. Lawmakers also approved the administration's plan to rescind $9 billion in previously allocated funds — including $1.1 billion for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and $7 billion in foreign aid. In addition, members from both parties began pushing to bring the House floor to a vote that would force the release of the Epstein files, which members speculate is the reason for an early recess and dismissal of the House for their summer break by House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Sen. Thom Tillis has played a role in much of the recent action from Washington, trickling down to North Carolina. Tillis opposed the One Big Beautiful Bill, citing cuts to Medicaid. Riding along with his opposition to the bill was his announcement not to seek reelection. In that announcement, Tillis stated that leaders who embrace bipartisanship, compromise, and independent thinking are becoming an “endangered species.” He has also left the Senate vote-counting team , no longer participating in whipping votes by members.

In the weeks following Tillis' announcement, North Carolina’s Senate race now has two clear front-runners who have officially entered the race: Michael Whatley, chairman of the Republican National Committee and former N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper. That race could be the most expensive race in history , according to experts.

Taylor Popielarz and Reuben Jones with Spectrum News, along with Danielle Battaglia with McClatchy DC, join Mike Collins from Washington, D.C., to discuss the latest news from Congress and the White House.

GUESTS:

Danielle Battaglia, congressional correspondent for the Charlotte Observer and the Raleigh News & Observer

Reuben Jones, reporter covering North Carolina and national politics for Spectrum News in Washington

Taylor Popielarz, national political reporter for Spectrum News