© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WFAE's HD signals are impaired. Learn more.
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Washington Roundup: Epstein files, Congress, Cooper-Whatley ads and national news that could impact NC

By Chris Jones
Published August 5, 2025 at 3:48 PM EDT
Capitol Hill
Pixabay
Capitol Hill

Congress is on summer break, but the news out of Washington hasn't stopped.

Before the summer break, July was a busy month in Congress. President Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, with sweeping changes to Medicaid and SNAP benefits in North Carolina. Lawmakers also approved the administration's plan to rescind $9 billion in previously allocated funds — including $1.1 billion for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and $7 billion in foreign aid. In addition, members from both parties began pushing to bring the House floor to a vote that would force the release of the Epstein files, which members speculate is the reason for an early recess and dismissal of the House for their summer break by House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Sen. Thom Tillis has played a role in much of the recent action from Washington, trickling down to North Carolina. Tillis opposed the One Big Beautiful Bill, citing cuts to Medicaid. Riding along with his opposition to the bill was his announcement not to seek reelection. In that announcement, Tillis stated that leaders who embrace bipartisanship, compromise, and independent thinking are becoming an “endangered species.” He has also left the Senate vote-counting team, no longer participating in whipping votes by members.

In the weeks following Tillis' announcement, North Carolina’s Senate race now has two clear front-runners who have officially entered the race: Michael Whatley, chairman of the Republican National Committee and former N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper. That race could be the most expensive race in history, according to experts.

Taylor Popielarz and Reuben Jones with Spectrum News, along with Danielle Battaglia with McClatchy DC, join Mike Collins from Washington, D.C., to discuss the latest news from Congress and the White House.

GUESTS:
Danielle Battaglia, congressional correspondent for the Charlotte Observer and the Raleigh News & Observer
Reuben Jones, reporter covering North Carolina and national politics for Spectrum News in Washington
Taylor Popielarz, national political reporter for Spectrum News

Tags
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins Epstein FilesThom TillisMichael Whatley2026 ElectionRoy CooperRedistricting
Stay Connected
Chris Jones
A self-proclaimed Public Radio Nerd, Chris Jones began working as a Weekend Host here at WFAE in 2021.
See stories by Chris Jones