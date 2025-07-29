© 2025 WFAE

Some North Carolina voters need to fix their voter registration. Do you?

By Gabe Altieri
Published July 29, 2025 at 10:44 AM EDT
The North Carolina Board of Elections has decided to move forward with plans to update information voter registration for thousands of North Carolinians.

The state Board of Elections, through no fault of the voter, kept registration information that didn’t comply with federal law. It appeared to make driver’s license and Social Security numbers optional. The issue spanned administrations from both major parties.

The issue has since been fixed, but now impacted voters are being identified. This problem was highlighted during the recent race for the North Carolina State Supreme Court between Republican Jefferson Griffin and Democrat Allison Riggs.

On this Charlotte Talks, we break down how voters can learn whether they need to fix their registration, the breakdown of those impacted and the politics around this issue.

GUESTS:

Bryan Anderson, Anderson Alerts Substack Newsletter author and freelance journalist covering North Carolina politics
Chris Cooper, director of the Haire Institute for Public Policy at Western Carolina University and author of the book “Anatomy of a Purple State: A North Carolina Politics Primer”

Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is the Executive Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
