Local News Roundup: Transit pushback; update on City Council elections; Mace comes to Rock Hill; Pride returns to Charlotte

The Rev. William Barber spoke out against the regional transit plan at First Baptist Church West over the weekend. Barber, who led the Moral Monday movement in Raleigh last decade after Republicans took control of state government, warned the tax increase would hurt low-income residents disproportionately.

After failing to secure the endorsement of the Black Political Caucus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg, District 3 City Council Candidate Montravias King has withdrawn from the race and is endorsing Tiawana Brown. Brown is running for reelection and faces felony fraud charges, but has not been convicted of anything related to those charges. The Black Political Caucus has not yet released endorsements publicly, but candidate Joi Mayo said in a news release this week that she had earned the group's endorsement.

Immigration enforcement was in the spotlight at the last CMS meeting before the start of the school year. Several community members said they want CMS to do more to keep ICE off school property. CMS board members insist that district policies keep ICE off campuses without a valid warrant or subpoena.

For the 25th year, Charlotte Pride returns to uptown this year. While the festivities are back, the feel is different. Anti-DEI initiatives and a decline in corporate sponsorship have had an impact on the organization. We discuss.

Disclaimer: WFAE is a media sponsor for Charlotte Pride

James Farrell, education reporter for WFAE

Alexandria Sands, reporter with Axios Charlotte

Ben Thompson, morning and midday anchor at WCNC Charlotte