-
A new planning effort involving Mecklenburg and 11 surrounding counties envisions a network of trains and buses that one day could link Charlotte with…
-
Charlotte Area Transit System says the $150 million Lynx Gold Line streetcar project remains behind schedule, but service could start in January. CATS…
-
Charlotte Area Transit System CEO John Lewis says the system is in "a good financial position" as it drafts its budget for the next fiscal year. That's…
-
In normal times, special bus services are a lifeline for seniors and people with disabilities who need to get to work, the grocery store or medical…
-
The city of Rock Hill launched a new, free bus service in July, with four loops beginning and ending downtown. Planners decided to use electric buses,…
-
When Charlotte Area Transit System was building the $1.1 billion light rail extension, the transit system projected the entire 19-mile line would carry…
-
State funding for public transportation was cut 26 percent in the budget passed last month by the Republican-controlled General Assembly. That has local…
-
Charlotte Area Transit System plans a series of public meetings over the next three weeks on bus route changes that take effect in October. CATS says it…
-
At long last, opening day is here for the $1.2 billion CATS Blue Line Extension. After ceremonies Friday morning, the light rail line from uptown to UNC…
-
Test trains are running again on the Blue Line light rail extension from uptown to northeast Charlotte, after problems with crossing gates forced a…