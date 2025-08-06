Mecklenburg Commissioners vote to place one-cent transportation tax on November ballot

Mecklenburg Commissioners voted 8-1 Wednesday night to place a one-cent sales tax increase on this November's ballot, setting the stage for a three-month campaign that will determine the future of the region's multibillion dollar plan to build out more roads, rails and bus service.

Supporters of the tax packed the Government Center uptown, with many wearing white T-shirts that said "Yes For Meck." The progressive group Action N.C., which opposes the tax, also brought people to the chamber, but was vastly outnumbered.

More than 60 people signed up to speak at a public comment session that lasted for almost three hours. Tax supporters urged Commissioners to place the tax on the ballot. They said the roads and transit plan may not be perfect—but it's the region's best bet to relieve congestion and improve economic mobility.

If Mecklenburg voters say yes, the general countywide sales tax would increase by one cent, to 8.25%. The city of Charlotte has estimated the average household would pay $240 a year. Low-income households would pay roughly $130 a year, according to the city.

The tax would raise $25 billion over the next 30 years. Forty percent of that money would be dedicated to roads; 40% would be spent on rail transit; and 20% would be spent on the bus system and new on-demand "microtransit," similar to ride-hailing services like Uber.

The plan would shift responsibility for running the transit system from the city of Charlotte to a new authority. The Red Line to north Mecklenburg would be built after decades of waiting, and the plan would also build an east-west Silver Line connecting east Charlotte, uptown and west Charlotte to the airport, as well as extending the streetcar line.

"This referendum is our chance to make a big leap for everyone," said Tonya Jameson with the group Leading on Opportunity. "Yes it's bold. Yes there will be lumps. But we can't afford to do nothing."

Other supporters included local elected officials, community leaders and transit advocates. Clayton Sealey said the plan isn't perfect but he said it's better than nothing. He noted that many other cities nationwide would still have higher sales taxes than Mecklenburg, even if voters approve the tax hike.

A few opponents spoke. Former Charlotte City Council member Braxton Winston said the county should vote instead to place a quarter-cent sales tax increase on the ballot instead of the full one cent. He questioned why the region would want to invest in the microtransit program, which he said will put more cars on the road.

Susan Rodriguez-McDowell was the one county commissioner who voted no. She represents south Mecklenburg, including the town of Matthews, which won't get the Silver Line light rail because the new plan doesn't have enough money for rail transit.

"Some have written letters to us (and said) just past the plan for now and amend it later," she said. "Well, the Mayor of Matthews asked repeatedly for other formulas to be studied and he was met with a brick wall. There is no way people can trust a 'Pass now, Amend later plan.' "

After commissioners voted to place the tax referendum on the ballot, the crowd in chamber clapped.

This will be the third time Mecklenburg County has voted on a transit sales tax. Voters approved the current half-cent sales tax for transit — which provides most of the funding for the Charlotte Area Transit System — in 1998. In 2007, they voted overwhelmingly against repealing it.