Family Dollar to shut down Matthews distribution center, cutting more than 370 jobs

Discount retailer Family Dollar plans to close its distribution center in Matthews by the end of summer, a move that will eliminate some 373 jobs in the Charlotte area.

In a WARN notice filed with the state of North Carolina, the company said the facility at 10401 Monroe Road will shut down by August 12, and the associated layoffs will be permanent.

The distribution center has served as a key logistics hub for the company's operations in the Southeast.

Family Dollar did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the reasons behind the closure and what it means for the company's presence in the Charlotte region.

The closure comes about a year after Family Dollar was purchased by two private equity firms in a deal valued at more than $1 billion.

Previously, the company had been purchased in 2015 by competitor Dollar Tree in a deal valued at $8.5 billion. In 2024, Dollar Tree announced plans to close 1,000 stores across the country — the majority of them under the Family Dollar banner — after CEO Rick Dreiling called many of the stores "unprofitable."