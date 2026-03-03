© 2026 WFAE

2026 North Carolina Primary Election

What to know as you head to the polls today.
Politics
It's Primary Day: What you need to know for March 3's election
Tuesday, March 3, is primary day in Mecklenburg County. Voters will choose candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, General Assembly seats, county commissioners, judges and Mecklenburg County sheriff. Here’s what to expect when you go to the polls today.

Check your registration.

Find your Election Day polling place.

View your ballot.

More information about voting.