NEWS BRIEFS

Early voting sets record for North Carolina midterm primary

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published March 2, 2026 at 11:12 AM EST

A record 712,000 North Carolinians cast ballots during early voting for Tuesday’s primary election, according to state elections data. That’s the highest early turnout ever recorded for a midterm primary in North Carolina.

Early voting by registered Democrats increased 25% compared with the 2022 primary. Early voting by registered Republicans rose 5% over the same period.

Overall, nearly 59% of early voters — including unaffiliated voters — chose a Democratic ballot. That share is similar to the 2018 midterm elections, when Democrats performed strongly during former President Donald Trump’s first term.

Polls will open at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7:30 p.m. for Election Day voting.
Tags
Politics 2026 Election
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
