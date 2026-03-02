Early voting sets record for North Carolina midterm primary

A record 712,000 North Carolinians cast ballots during early voting for Tuesday’s primary election, according to state elections data. That’s the highest early turnout ever recorded for a midterm primary in North Carolina.

Early voting by registered Democrats increased 25% compared with the 2022 primary. Early voting by registered Republicans rose 5% over the same period.

Overall, nearly 59% of early voters — including unaffiliated voters — chose a Democratic ballot. That share is similar to the 2018 midterm elections, when Democrats performed strongly during former President Donald Trump’s first term.

Polls will open at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7:30 p.m. for Election Day voting.