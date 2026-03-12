© 2026 WFAE

Queen City Quarter reportedly heading back on the market

Published March 12, 2026 at 9:25 AM EDT

The Queen City Quarter entertainment complex in uptown Charlotte is reportedly going up for sale again.

The property — formerly known as the Epicentre — has struggled for years with high vacancy and limited interest from tenants and visitors. It was purchased by Deutsche Bank at a foreclosure auction in 2022 after the previous owner defaulted on a loan with the bank.

The Charlotte Business Journal reports that a property management company now plans to put the complex back up for sale in the coming weeks.
