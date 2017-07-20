© 2020 WFAE
Candidate ME

This podcast will not only bring you the latest news on the 2017 races, but we're also going to go past the crafted messages and public face of campaigns to show you the art, science and, yes, shenanigans of campaigning. The stuff behind the scenes. This is Candidate ME, a hypothetical campaign to be Charlotte's mayor.

Editor's Note: Candidate ME was last published in 2007. It still provides great insight into the process of running for office.