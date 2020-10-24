© 2020 WFAE
Candidate ME 2 – Political Flip or Flop?

Lawmakers in North Carolina have long loved to (politically) party with the gerrymander. And both major parties are guilty of twisting districts to help keep themselves in power. With the latest rounds of court ordered redistricting officially now underway, we dig into what the new maps may look like. And Candidate ME talks with Democratic State Senator Jeff Jackson about how he hopes to use the maps to break Republican supermajorities at the General Assembly.

Then we jump to the other side of the aisle to find out why the leaders of the Mecklenburg County Republican Party has a brand problem. And no, not because of HB 2.

MeckGOP Chair Chris Turner and Vice Chair Sarah Reidy-Jones tell us what the issue is and how they hope to fix it.   

Candidate ME is a fictional candidate going through the steps of running for mayor of Charlotte. Send us your question about campaigns and elections in the box below and we may use it for an episode of this podcast.

Tom Bullock
Tom Bullock decided to trade the khaki clad masses and traffic of Washington DC for Charlotte in 2014. Before joining WFAE, Tom spent 15 years working for NPR.  Over that time he served as everything from an intern to senior producer of NPR’s Election Unit.  Tom also spent five years as the senior producer of NPR’s Foreign Desk where he produced and reported from Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, Haiti, Egypt, Libya, Lebanon among others.  Tom is looking forward to finally convincing his young daughter, Charlotte, that her new hometown was not, in fact, named after her.
