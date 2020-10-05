-
Lawmakers in North Carolina have long loved to (politically) party with the gerrymander. And both major parties are guilty of twisting districts to help…
-
In North Carolina, sometimes "no" doesn’t actually mean "no." That’s because of a loophole in state law: A woman cannot legally revoke consent after a…
-
Lawmakers in North Carolina have long loved to (politically) party with the gerrymander. And both major parties are guilty of twisting districts to help…
-
The Rev. William Barber, president of the North Carolina NAACP, held a fiery press conference Thursday morning during which he condemned two recent laws…
-
Democratic Party leaders gathered at the Little Rock AME Zion Church in Charlotte on Saturday to elect the newest state senator: Jeff Jackson.Jackson will…