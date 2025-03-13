North Carolina Turnpike Authority warns of widespread toll text scams

Have you received an odd text from a tolling agency saying you have unpaid bills? North Carolina Turnpike Authority officials and the state attorney general are warning about an ongoing — and widespread — text message scam.

Attorney General Jeff Jackson says he’s gotten three scam texts himself in the past day. Along with the North Carolina Turnpike Authority, he’s warning residents about “dramatically ramped up” toll text scams.

The scammers demand people send payment for unpaid tolls and have links attached that look real. However, the links are not from the tolling agencies and lead to fake websites trying to steal people’s money and information.

Officials said the scam began in early 2024 and originated in Canada. Since then the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center has received over 2,000 complaints about the text messages. In a video message, Jackson said the tolling agency will not make threats to residents.

"The truth is, NC Quick Pass will never ask you to pay a bill via text and will never threaten legal consequences via text," Jackson said.

NC Quick Pass will only send texts from the number 696277 and you will not lose your license for not paying a toll. If you receive one of the scam texts, you can file a complaint at www.ic3.gov