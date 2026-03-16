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NEWS BRIEFS

National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado in Charlotte

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published March 16, 2026 at 3:04 PM EDT

The National Weather Service has confirmed a EF-0 tornado hit Charlotte this morning. According to NWS officials the tornado made a brief touchdown north of uptown, with wind up to 85mph and damaged to a building on Atando Avenue. The damage on the building was a clear indicator of the tornado’s strength.

“So when we see this kind of loss of roofing material, it wasn't the entire roof peeled back, but it was just portions of it,” an NWS spokesperson said. “So that indicates a fairly weaker tornado. So if more portions of the roofing material was removed or if we saw additional structural damage, that would lead to a higher rating.”

No injuries have been reported related to the tornado.
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News from the Carolinas Severe Weather
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.