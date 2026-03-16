National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado in Charlotte

The National Weather Service has confirmed a EF-0 tornado hit Charlotte this morning. According to NWS officials the tornado made a brief touchdown north of uptown, with wind up to 85mph and damaged to a building on Atando Avenue. The damage on the building was a clear indicator of the tornado’s strength.

“So when we see this kind of loss of roofing material, it wasn't the entire roof peeled back, but it was just portions of it,” an NWS spokesperson said. “So that indicates a fairly weaker tornado. So if more portions of the roofing material was removed or if we saw additional structural damage, that would lead to a higher rating.”

No injuries have been reported related to the tornado.