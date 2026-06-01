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NEWS BRIEFS

World Military Games asks Charlotte for $23 million to offset costs

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published June 1, 2026 at 6:56 PM EDT

City staff said Monday that the World Military Games has asked for $23 million to help offset its costs.

The competition has already committed to coming to Charlotte next summer. This is the first time the competition has come to the United States, and promoters say it will bring 10,000 athletes to the area. But $23 million would be one of the largest subsidies the city has ever provided for a one-time event.

The 2012 Democratic National Convention, for instance, cost more to stage. But most of the costs were covered by private donors. And the city received a $50 million federal security grant.
Politics
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison