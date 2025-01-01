Sustaining and expanding WFAE’s journalism

For more than 40 years, WFAE has called the Charlotte region home. Here, alongside you, we live, work, and find and build community. We are YOUR trusted news source, providing local, fact-based journalism and public conversations on the issues and ideas that define and shape life in our region.

“Our community’s North Tryon Vision Plan emphasizes knowledge, innovation, and civic engagement in this important district.



Having WFAE in our urban core helps to advance that vision.”

Michael J. Smith/ President & CEO, Charlotte Center City Partners

Over the last several years, we have worked to improve our ability to serve this community by transforming into a modern media powerhouse through a series of bold investments, including:

• Securing a presence in Uptown Charlotte.

• Increasing original local reporting.

• Establishing a dedicated race and equity reporting team.

• Developing a greater digital presence.

• Increasing our community engagement.

As our community grows and its news and information needs evolve, so must WFAE.

Today, we are taking another bold step to secure our future and to better serve the Charlotte region with our $11.5 million Built for This Moment comprehensive campaign.

• Transform our new Uptown location into a broadcast hub and center for civic and community engagement.

• Sustain and expand WFAE’s journalism.

• Establish an endowment to sustain our mission for the long term.

Now, more than ever, we need your support to ensure that WFAE can continue to provide the balanced, trustworthy information our community relies on. Please join us in making this vision a reality— together, we can safeguard the future of WFAE and local, independent news in the Charlotte region for generations to come.