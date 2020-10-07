© 2020 WFAE
Arts & Culture

Sean Connery, pictured in Amsterdam during the 1971 filming of <em>Diamonds Are Forever</em>, played James Bond in seven movies.
Jack Kay/Getty Images
Sean Connery, Actor And The Original James Bond, Dies At 90
Jacki Lyden
,
The Oscar-winning film star with the distinctive Scottish brogue eventually outgrew the 007 role to appear in a range of movies in a career that spanned nearly a half-century.
halloween show.jpg
Ron Hammond
Nightmare Before Christmas Town? McAdenville Family's Halloween Show Draws Crowds
Dashiell Coleman
,
Rhiannon Giddens' new track for <em>Morning Edition</em>'s Song Project series describes her feelings of emotional whiplash during the COVID-19 era.
Rhiannon Giddens Confronts Emotional Whiplash On 'Best Day / Worst Day'
David Greene
,
