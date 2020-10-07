Arts & Culture

The Oscar-winning film star with the distinctive Scottish brogue eventually outgrew the 007 role to appear in a range of movies in a career that spanned nearly a half-century.
-
Illustrator Jonathan Muroya chose characters from Greek mythology to represent different aspects of living in isolation. A King Midas whose gold is hand sanitizer, for instance, feels relatable.
-
Some students in Charlotte don't have reliable access to Wi-Fi, and have had to camp outside library branches for virtual learning during the pandemic. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is doing what it can to provide support during this unprecedented time of remote schooling.
-
An art exhibit honoring Anderson, South Carolina native Chadwick Boseman opened to the public Thursday. It features nearly 20 local South Carolina artists. The pieces lining the walls of the Wren Pavilion offer different takes on Boseman’s life, from his teenage years to his iconic superhero role.
-
A visitor to the Metropolitan Museum Of Art in New York — where Lawrence's series, Struggle, is currently on view — helped identify a missing painting by the Modernist master.
-
Going out to eat just isn't the same during the coronavirus pandemic. But Charlotte Black Restaurant Week is forging ahead, letting restaurants participate for free and implementing safety guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19.
-
A series of new COVID-19-themed murals are appearing in the front windows of five Charlotte businesses as part of a new project organized by Count on Me CLT and Charlotte is Creative.
-
Artist Dammit Wesley and his business partner, Will Jenkins, are embracing the opportunity they now have to show the Charlotte art world that creators can look just like them: Black men who are successful entrepreneurs and see the world differently than their white counterparts.
-
Undertale, the quirky, pixelated adventure game, became a smash hit when it came out because of its unique mechanism: You can talk to its monsters and show them mercy, rather than killing them.
-
Lee's new film for HBO captures a live performance of Byrne's acclaimed Broadway show. David Byrne's American Utopia is a rousing blend of song, dance and revival meeting.
-
The pandemic has major repercussions for the world of fashion. That could be a good thing because fast fashion can be ecologically devastating.
-
The pandemic has been devastating to many in the service industry. Some restaurants and bars were forced to close permanently. But others in Charlotte were able to launch businesses during a recession and widespread safety restrictions.
-
Ahead of a Hispanic Heritage Awards ceremony where she's set to receive her latest honor in a career full of them, Ronstadt shares a few thoughts on identity with Lulu Garcia-Navarro.
