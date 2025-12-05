First Friday Arts: From nutcrackers to Kwanzaa, here’s what to see in Charlotte this December

December in Charlotte is always packed with holiday shows, from classic productions that return year after year to new, offbeat twists on seasonal favorites.

In this month’s First Friday Arts, our panel of local arts watchers highlights some of the shows, concerts and community events they’re most excited about.

Joining the conversation this month are Lawrence Toppman, contributing arts critic for The Charlotte Ledger; Rachel Stewart, content director for WDAV; and Amanda Harry, reporter for QCityMetro.

Lawrence's picks

"Scrooge in Rouge" @ Warehouse Performing Arts Center (Dec. 5 - 20)

A delightfully twisted take on "A Christmas Carol," "Scrooge in Rouge" follows an incompetent theater troupe attempting — and spectacularly failing — to stage the Dickens classic. The show is part of the revival of the Warehouse Performing Arts Center, which went quiet during the pandemic and has since reinvented itself with intimate productions. “I’ve been to a dozen shows there over the years and enjoyed it enormously,” Larry says.

Tickets: warehousestudiotheatrelkn.org

Cost: $25 for adults; $20 for students and seniors

7th Street Concerts @ St. Peter’s Episcopal Church (Dec. 6)

This chamber music series is part of a revival of the former Center City Concerts program — now called 7th Street Concerts — offering small-ensemble performances in an intimate setting.

The December concert retells the Christmas story as one of migration, using music with Latino influences. It also doubles as a benefit for Nourish Up and OurBRIDGE for KIDS. “It’s great to hear an orchestra," Larry says, "but it's also great to hear a small, intimate ensemble in a small hall where you're right on top of them, because in the 18th and 19th centuries, that is how everybody heard music most of the time."

Tickets: 7thstreetconcerts.org

Cost: Starting at $31

Rachel’s picks

Clara’s Trip @ Booth Playhouse (Dec. 12–14)

A whimsical, acrobatic reimagining of "The Nutcracker," this show follows Clara — here portrayed as a lovable klutz — who dreams she’s a world-class dancer and aerialist. Expect circus elements, athletic choreography, and gravity-defying stunts. Rachel says it’s a fun, really different twist on the Nutcracker tradition.

Tickets: blumenthalarts.org

Cost: Starting at $47

TubaChristmas @ NoDa Bazaar Market (Dec. 6)

This quirky Christmas concert celebrates all forms of low-brass instruments, including tubas, euphoniums, baritones and sousaphones. Local brass players will perform holiday music together, and musicians can even sign up on the morning of the event to participate. If you love low brass, this is your moment.

Registration: charlotteprideband.org

Cost: $15 to join the band, free to attend

Jim Avett and Friends @ Davis Theatre, Cabarrus Arts Council (Dec. 13)

Singer-songwriter Jim Avett — father of the Avett Brothers — brings folk and Americana holiday songs to Concord. He'll perform with other musical friends and guests who may be familiar to people who've attended other Jim Avett performances in Concord. He’s a familiar favorite sure to bring local flavor and warmth to the holiday music lineup.

Tickets: cabarrusartscouncil.org

Cost: $42

Amanda's picks

Kwanzaa at the Gantt (Dec. 27)

The Gantt Center’s annual celebration features educational activities, live performances, family photo opportunities, a holiday marketplace, and access to the museum’s exhibits. Amanda says it's a great family-oriented event with lots to explore.

More information at: ganttcenter.org

Cost: Free

Five Points Plaza Tree Lighting @ Historic West End (Dec. 6)

The inaugural tree lighting at this community gathering space features performances from the Johnson C. Smith University marching band and choir, plus open shops and local food. "So if you want to celebrate Christmas or the tree lighting with some deep dish pizza from Jet's, you can," Amanda says.

More information at: 5pcc.org

Cost: Free

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve @ Spectrum Center (Dec. 13)

The arena-scale rock-symphonic holiday phenomenon returns with pyrotechnics, electric strings, and big seasonal spectacle. Amanda remains notorious among her friends for going into full hang-banger mode any time the band's hit cover of "Carol of the Bells" is played. She even sings along — never mind that it's an instrumental track. That's what we call a true Christmas banger.

Tickets: ticketmaster.com

Cost: Starting at $70

Nick’s pick

Yule Y’all @ Neighborhood Theatre (Dec. 6–7)

Hosted by Charlotte drag queens Robyn O’Ladies and Charlotte Douglas — who are also brothers in real life — this long-running holiday show mixes sketch comedy, Christmas song parodies and plenty of local humor. Forget the chestnuts — these queens came to roast Charlotte-area people, places and even parking decks (looking at you, Metropolitan shopping center). It's pure Christmas chaos, and one of Nick's favorite holiday traditions.

Tickets: neigborhoodtheatre.com

Cost: Starting at $33