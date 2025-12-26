© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Man killed, two officers injured in Mint Hill police shooting

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published December 26, 2025 at 3:26 PM EST

One man is dead and two police officers were injured following a shootout Friday morning at a shopping center in Mint Hill.

According to the Mint Hill Police Department, officers were called to the Edible Arrangements store at Mint Hill Commons shopping center around 10:47 a.m. in response to a reported child custody dispute.

Police say that when officers arrived, a man produced a firearm and exchanged gunfire with them. The man was shot and killed at the scene.

Two officers were taken to area hospitals with critical injuries. Their conditions have not been updated.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the man who was killed or the officers who were injured. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation sent agents to the scene Friday to review the shooting, according to a Facebook post by the agency.
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is a host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online.
