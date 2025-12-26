Man killed, two officers injured in Mint Hill police shooting

One man is dead and two police officers were injured following a shootout Friday morning at a shopping center in Mint Hill.

According to the Mint Hill Police Department, officers were called to the Edible Arrangements store at Mint Hill Commons shopping center around 10:47 a.m. in response to a reported child custody dispute.

Police say that when officers arrived, a man produced a firearm and exchanged gunfire with them. The man was shot and killed at the scene.

Two officers were taken to area hospitals with critical injuries. Their conditions have not been updated.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the man who was killed or the officers who were injured. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation sent agents to the scene Friday to review the shooting, according to a Facebook post by the agency.