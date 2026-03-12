Fort Mill schools urge Silfab Solar to halt all chemical operations

The Fort Mill School District is calling on Silfab Solar to stop all operations involving chemicals after two leaks were reported at the company’s solar panel plant last week.

In a unanimous vote this week, the school board approved a resolution urging South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and other state leaders to pressure Silfab to end chemical operations, remove all hazardous materials and limit the facility’s work to solar panel assembly.

The plant sits next to Flint Hill Elementary School, which closed for two days last week following the spills. Silfab said at the time that there was never any danger to the public.