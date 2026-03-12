© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Fort Mill schools urge Silfab Solar to halt all chemical operations

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published March 12, 2026 at 9:22 AM EDT

The Fort Mill School District is calling on Silfab Solar to stop all operations involving chemicals after two leaks were reported at the company’s solar panel plant last week.

In a unanimous vote this week, the school board approved a resolution urging South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and other state leaders to pressure Silfab to end chemical operations, remove all hazardous materials and limit the facility’s work to solar panel assembly.

The plant sits next to Flint Hill Elementary School, which closed for two days last week following the spills. Silfab said at the time that there was never any danger to the public.
Business
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is a host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online.
See stories by Nick de la Canal