North Carolina's Opportunity Scholarship program

This closed CMS school is at one of the addresses listed for a private school that apparently received more public scholarships than it had students.
Ann Doss Helms
/
WFAE
North Carolina's Opportunity Scholarship program

State lawmakers are currently pushing for a massive expansion of a program that provides public money to pay private school tuition. Critics say the move is devastating to public education. Furthermore, a report on discrepancies in program data led to a recent acknowledgment that at least one school collected state money for students who weren’t enrolled.