Diving back into coverage of the North Carolina's General Assembly’s proposed expansion and recent questions about financial oversight of the program prompted reporter Ann Doss Helms to put together an overview of the program. One of the things Doss touches on is the prevalence of religious schools being among the largest scholarship recipients.
As lawmakers prepare to expand North Carolina's school voucher program and critics question its oversight, here are answers to questions about how the program works.
The recent publication of a North Carolina Justice Center report on private schools that appear to have received more taxpayer-funded vouchers than they have students has prompted state officials to offer some explanation. Inquiries from WFAE produced an acknowledgment that one private school in the Raleigh area has been removed from the Opportunity Scholarship program and referred to the State Bureau of Investigation. The state says it’s also checking into a Charlotte voucher recipient that appears to have no fixed location.
Kristopher Nordstrom of the North Carolina Justice Center is no fan of North Carolina’s school vouchers. So when the General Assembly proposed expanding the Opportunity Scholarship program and removing the income cap, Nordstrom dived into data to make a point. He pulled enrollment numbers from the state’s private school directory and compared that data with the number of scholarship recipients listed by the agency that distributes the money.