The recent publication of a North Carolina Justice Center report on private schools that appear to have received more taxpayer-funded vouchers than they have students has prompted state officials to offer some explanation. Inquiries from WFAE produced an acknowledgment that one private school in the Raleigh area has been removed from the Opportunity Scholarship program and referred to the State Bureau of Investigation. The state says it’s also checking into a Charlotte voucher recipient that appears to have no fixed location.

