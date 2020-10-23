Ann Doss HelmsEducation Reporter
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association and won the 2015 Associated Press Senator Sam Open Government Award for reporting on charter school salaries.
She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Northwestern University and a master's in liberal arts from Winthrop University.
Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
-
When Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools revealed that this year’s enrollment was down by almost 7,000 students, the drop of almost 5% seemed shocking. Officials had suspected the all-remote opening would send some families in search of other options, but they didn’t anticipate that many.
-
Iredell-Statesville Schools will be all virtual again Friday because of power outages and storm damage from Hurricane Zeta.
-
A year after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board decided to create a new position to oversee its top administrators, the board has filled that post with a person who's well known in the CMS community.
-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is moving ahead with plans to bring K-5 students back for in-person classes next week, even with some COVID-19 data in the red zone.
-
Several Charlotte-area school districts, bracing for wind and rain from Hurricane Zeta, announced Wednesday night that students and staff will work from home Thursday.
-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will launch a renaming process for Barringer Academic Center on Wednesday after learning that it's named for three advocates of white supremacy.
-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders will discuss Wednesday whether rising community spread of COVID-19 should stand in the way of K-5 students returning to schools Nov. 2.
-
Unionville Elementary School in Monroe is closed for two weeks because an employee and a student have tested positive for the coronavirus.
-
North Carolina will elect a new superintendent of public education next week, with Democrat Jen Mangrum and Republican Catherine Truitt vying for a post with no incumbent. It’s a job with limited power and a history of controversy.
-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg high school students who are taking certain math, English and science courses this semester will have to report to their schools for state exams in December, even if they signed up for the district’s Full Remote Academy to avoid exposure to the coronavirus.