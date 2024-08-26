CMS buses run late on first day back

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials said they won’t have any data on on-time buses today. But Chief Operations Officer Tim Ivey asked parents to be patient.

"Parents, please be aware that with this being the first day of school we expect that there may be 30- to 60-minute delays when students are dropped off this afternoon," said Ivey.

Parents can track late buses on the Here Comes the Bus app. Enrollment counts won’t come until fall, but CMS expects to have about 141,000 students.