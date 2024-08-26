© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

CMS buses run late on first day back

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published August 26, 2024 at 4:19 PM EDT

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials said they won’t have any data on on-time buses today. But Chief Operations Officer Tim Ivey asked parents to be patient.

"Parents, please be aware that with this being the first day of school we expect that there may be 30- to 60-minute delays when students are dropped off this afternoon," said Ivey.

Parents can track late buses on the Here Comes the Bus app. Enrollment counts won’t come until fall, but CMS expects to have about 141,000 students.
Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms has covered education in the Charlotte area for over 20 years, first at The Charlotte Observer and then at WFAE. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
