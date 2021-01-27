-
The department store Belk is filing for bankruptcy. The retailer is headquartered in Charlotte, and the Belk family name has been a mainstay around here for decades. The first store opened in Monroe in 1888, and Belk now operates 300 stores across the Southeast. But like many other department stores, Belk has struggled recently.
King began his career on radio in the '50s and went on to hostLarry King Live on CNN, which ran for 25 years and taped over 6,000 shows. He died Jan. 23. Originally broadcast in 1982.
Also in this week's BizWorthy: We look at whether an increase in COVID-19 patients is leading to some elective surgeries being postponed, and we get an update on a property dispute between a former Charlotte congressman and a local CEO.
On Tuesday, Mecklenburg County's health director issued a new directive: utilize full-virtual options where possible. What does that mean for businesses that are still permitted to be open, though? The Charlotte Ledger's Tony Mecia talks about that and more in the latest business news in this week's BizWorthy.
A new investment fund has purchased the minority-owned Charlotte company R.J Leeper Construction. As part of the deal, City Council member James Mitchell would be the new president and co-owner of the company.
Most are ready to forget 2020 and not look back. But for the next few minutes, we are going to look back, specifically at the year in Charlotte business news.
The Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation Department may change its plan for a section of a greenway in south Charlotte after residents said they don't want their neighborhood off Carmel Road to be linked to the trail. WFAE's Marshall Terry talks with the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter's Tony Mecia about that and other business stories this week.
Restaurants and retail businesses in North Carolina face more coronavirus restrictions beginning Friday under a modified stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Roy Cooper this week. They'll have to close by 10 p.m. and restaurants must stop serving alcohol by 9 p.m. How much will this affect the bottom line?
Like most businesses, the film industry has suffered during the pandemic. The North Carolina Film Office said productions statewide are expected to spend about a third less this year than they did last year. Film spending in the Charlotte region, though, actually increased slightly this year to $20 million, according to the Charlotte Regional Film Commission.
Some businesses in North Carolina face new coronavirus restrictions heading into the holiday season under an executive order issued by Governor Roy Cooper this week. For more, we turn now to Tony Mecia of the Charlotte Ledger business newsletter.