Mint Hill man charged in alleged New Year’s Eve attack plot tied to ISIS

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.,
James FarrellPalmer Magri
Published January 2, 2026 at 1:55 PM EST
Mint Hill Town Hall
Town of Mint Hill
Mint Hill Town Hall

A Mint Hill man has been arrested after allegedly planning a deadly New Year’s Eve attack in support of the Islamic State in Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS). Russ Ferguson, U.S. attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, said 18-year-old Christian Sturdivant planned to use knives and hammers to attack an unidentified grocery store and fast food restaurant in Mint Hill. Sturdivant has been charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

James C. Barnacle Jr., special agent in charge of the FBI, joined Ferguson in making the announcement.

“This successful collaboration between federal and local law enforcement saved American lives from a horrific terrorist attack on New Year’s Eve,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “The Department of Justice remains vigilant in our pursuit of evil ISIS sympathizers — anyone plotting to commit such depraved attacks will face the full force of the law.”

According to allegations in the arrest affidavit, on December 18, 2025, the FBI in Charlotte received information that an individual later identified as Sturdivant was making multiple social media posts in support of ISIS, a designated foreign terrorist organization.

In early December 2025, Sturdivant posted an image depicting two miniature figurines of Jesus with the on-screen text that read, “May Allah curse the cross worshipers.” The post is allegedly consistent with ISIS’s rhetoric calling for the extermination of all non-believers, including Christians, Jews, and Muslims who do not agree with ISIS’s extreme ideology.

Sturdivant’s social media post in early December 2025
Justice.gov
Sturdivant’s social media post in early December 2025

Mint Hill Mayor Dale Dalton spoke to WCNC and said the town has worked with investigators and urged residents to stay aware of their surroundings and report anything suspicious, no matter how small.
Mint Hill
