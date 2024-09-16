© 2024 WFAE

Man looks at camera

James Farrell

Education Reporter

James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo N.Y. and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.

Farrell has an undergraduate degree from Boston College and a master’s degree from Columbia University’s School of Journalism.