CMS superintendent gets a raise when teachers do

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published December 10, 2025 at 11:34 AM EST
Crystal Hill, CMS superintendent, sitting at a table with children
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
Crystal Hill

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education on Tuesday extended the contract of Superintendent Crystal Hill and approved a raise of around $22,500.

But that raise is contingent on the state’s General Assembly approving pay raises for teachers.

The original contract was set to expire in June 2028, but has been extended to June 2029, and Hill’s pay will increase to $340,770 per year. The increase will take effect when the state approves a teacher raise, but will be retroactive to Dec. 1, 2025.

Hill's contract with CMS started in May 2023 with a base salary of $300,000. This is the second pay raise the board has approved, with the last coming in November of last year.

The measure passed as part of the board's consent agenda, meaning there was no discussion on the matter. The vote did not include the four new board members who were elected last November — Charlitta Hatch, Anna London, Cynthia Stone and Shamaiye Haynes. They were sworn into office shortly after the consent agenda approval.

The General Assembly still has not passed a budget, leaving proposed pay raises for teachers in limbo. The state sets base teacher pay, with local counties supplementing it. Teachers are still waiting for a base pay increase in a new state budget, which House and Senate lawmakers have yet to agree on.

James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo, N.Y., and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.
