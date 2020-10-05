-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will open next month in a way that comes as a surprise to parents and teachers because it wasn't either of the options that…
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will provide the first public preview of reopening plans today, though there won't be a decision on which path to follow.The…
In this era of social distance and working from home, almost everyone has experienced bad moments in virtual meetings. If you're lucky, not many people…
A county mandate to raise all Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools staff to at least $15 an hour could lead to the loss of 175 jobs, the school board chair told…
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board unanimously approved a new 2020-21 calendar Tuesday that reopens schools Aug. 17. But board Chair Elyse Dashew says…
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board Tuesday approved boundaries for a new southwest elementary school and an expansion of Lansdowne Elementary. They…
Imagine being ordered to draw a map of a place you've never been. That's a lot like Tuesday night's Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools budget vote.The board…
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board approved $180 million in construction contracts Tuesday to replace the old West Charlotte High and add a new high…
Students, parents and school employees are waiting anxiously to hear whether North Carolina’s schools will reopen in May – and so is the…
Superintendent Earnest Winston told the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board Wednesday that his request for a $37 million increase from the county probably…