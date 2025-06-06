Parents, teachers show support for Ardrey Kell principal who was suspended

The final Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board meeting of this school year was marked by controversy, as more than a dozen members of the Ardrey Kell High School community criticized CMS for its handling of principal Jamie Brooks’ suspension and subsequent retirement.

CMS has still not disclosed why Brooks was suspended with pay on May 2. But Ardrey Kell parents and teachers told the district Thursday they were angry they heard about it first in the media, and then in a “vague” email three weeks after the fact.

“There is no trust among the AK parents with CMS leadership,” said Ardrey Kell parent Phil Gramaglia. “This silence continues to create stress, anxiety and unnecessary rumors throughout our community. You see it all over the news.”

After news of Brooks’ suspension made headlines, Brooks sent out a message to families announcing her retirement. Still, some called on Brooks to be reinstated, noting she’d been in the district for 30 years. In recent days, parents have protested outside the school and circulated a petition online.

Some accused Superintendent Crystal Hill of failing to keep a promise to improve communication with parents after security concerns came to light in media reports earlier this year.

Others drew comparisons to the suspension of Principal Jennifer Schroeder at Randolph Middle School — the reasons for that suspension also remain undisclosed, but Schroeder made headlines recently after it surfaced she was attacked by a parent on school grounds. The parent was later charged with a crime.

“In the very least, we deserve an apology,” said Karla Stovall, president of the Ardrey Kell PTSO. “At the best, the board needs to review and change its policies regarding communication. And for other families that are out there: watch out, your school could be next. Isn’t that right Randolph Middle?”

And some said CMS was fostering a culture of mistrust and retaliation against staff members who were afraid to speak out about what’s going on inside school buildings. Board member Lisa Cline said she’s heard from parents who want to see a survey on whether teachers feel supported in the district.

“We’re not helping the situation, we are making it worse,” Cline said.

Board member Summer Nunn, who represents Ardrey Kell, said legal restraints keep the district from further commenting on personnel matters, but pushed for the district to re-examine how it notifies parents of key personnel changes.

“This moment reminds us of how essential communication is to trust,” Nunn said.