© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WFAE's HD signals are impaired. Learn more.
NEWS BRIEFS

Shots fired at Charlotte back-to-school event; no injuries reported

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published August 10, 2025 at 9:00 AM EDT
A video shared by the Instagram account @charlittt_nc showed the moments before shots rang out at a back-to-school event in west Charlotte on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
Instagram
/
@charlittt_nc
A video shared on Instagram showed the moments before shots rang out at a Charlotte back-to-school health fair on Saturday, August 9, 2025.

No one was hurt after shots were fired Saturday at a back-to-school health fair in west Charlotte.

The incident happened at the C.W. Williams Community Health Center’s Back to School Community Health Fair, an annual event that provides healthcare services and school supplies for families. Videos posted to Instagram show a group of young people scuffling near tents and a food truck before two gunshots ring out. Parents are seen grabbing their children and running.

C.W. Williams CEO Debra Weeks told WSOC-TV a woman whose son was involved in the altercation pulled out a gun and fired several rounds into the air.

“We don’t know the lady and in fact thankfully, no one was injured. That’s the most important thing,” Weeks told the news station.

In a statement, U.S. Rep. Alma Adams thanked Charlotte-Mecklenburg police for their quick response and praised the health center for more than a decade of service to the community.

CMPD has not released information about any arrests.
Crime & Justice
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is a host and reporter covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. His work frequently appears on air and online.
See stories by Nick de la Canal