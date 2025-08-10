Shots fired at Charlotte back-to-school event; no injuries reported

No one was hurt after shots were fired Saturday at a back-to-school health fair in west Charlotte.

The incident happened at the C.W. Williams Community Health Center’s Back to School Community Health Fair, an annual event that provides healthcare services and school supplies for families. Videos posted to Instagram show a group of young people scuffling near tents and a food truck before two gunshots ring out. Parents are seen grabbing their children and running.

C.W. Williams CEO Debra Weeks told WSOC-TV a woman whose son was involved in the altercation pulled out a gun and fired several rounds into the air.

“We don’t know the lady and in fact thankfully, no one was injured. That’s the most important thing,” Weeks told the news station.

In a statement, U.S. Rep. Alma Adams thanked Charlotte-Mecklenburg police for their quick response and praised the health center for more than a decade of service to the community.

CMPD has not released information about any arrests.