About WFAE

WFAE 90.7 is a major source of news and information for the Charlotte region and one of the country’s leading public radio stations. WFAE reaches over 200,000 listeners each week and offers a broad range of award-winning national, international and regional news from National Public Radio (NPR), the BBC, Public Radio International, American Public Media and WFAE’s newsroom. WFAE produces a daily signature talk show, "Charlotte Talks," hosted by radio veteran Mike Collins.

WFAE 90.7 is an independent, non-profit organization, licensed to the University Radio Foundation, Inc. with additional frequencies in Hickory (90.3FM), Laurinburg (106.1FM) and Southern Pines (93.7FM).

WFAE's Vision:
A more knowledgeable and engaged community grounded in our shared humanity. 

WFAE's Mission:
Journalism that informs, enriches, and inspires. 