© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Inside WFAE

About This Section
Find out what's happening at WFAE, including information about our programs, projects, initiatives and staff.

Learn more about WFAE

Read what others are saying about us in the news
Charlotte Podcast Festival
WFAE
Inside WFAE
WFAE Presents Charlotte's First Podcast Festival
WFAE
,
Charlotte Podcast Festival kicks off Oct. 5. As the city’s first podcast festival, it’s designed to inform, enrich and inspire the region’s audio…
norwood_standing_cropped_may_2019.png
Inside WFAE
Tony Norwood Joins WFAE's Board Of Directors
WFAE
,
dana_ervin_2020.jpg
Inside WFAE
Dana Miller Ervin Joins WFAE As The Holly And Paul Freestone Health Care Reporting Fellow
WFAE
,