Inside WFAE

Charlotte Podcast Festival kicks off Oct. 5. As the city’s first podcast festival, it’s designed to inform, enrich and inspire the region’s audio…
The Radio Television Digital News Association recognized WFAE with three awards in its regional Edward R. Murrow Awards competition for electronic…
While the coronavirus pandemic has slowed the nation’s economy to a crawl, indicators show that the toll will be greater in black and Latino communities.…
WFAE and its partner organizations have hired three Report For America journalists to be a part of two groundbreaking partnerships starting in June.RFA is…
CHARLOTTE, NC (Thursday, March 26, 2020) – Ensuring all residents of the Charlotte region have up to the minute coverage of the COVID-19/coronavirus…
Charlotte, N.C. (Dec. 5, 2019) – Report For America (RFA) will send three emerging journalists to Charlotte to work with WFAE and its partner…
Charlotte, N.C. (Dec. 2, 2019) – WFAE 90.7, Charlotte’s NPR News Source premiered THE LIST, a four-part series on the Charlotte Diocese’s plan to release…
Charlotte, N.C. (Nov. 7, 2019) – WFAE welcomes Michael Falero as the recipient of a news reporting fellowship that’s designed to allow emerging…
Beginning Nov. 4, WFAE listeners will hear some changes in the weekend programming lineup. With the departure of “Car Talk,” we are moving another…