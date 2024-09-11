WFAE names James Farrell new education beat reporter

WFAE has hired James Farrell to cover education in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and the surrounding region, a role in which he will write about the challenges, trends and people shaping our schools.

James Farrell

Farrell has previously worked as a journalist covering local government, business and other news for a variety of outlets, including at the Fremont Tribune in Nebraska, at WBFO in Buffalo, N.Y. and Forbes, a national business publication. He lives in Charlotte with his wife and son.

Farrell takes over the beat for WFAE from longtime education reporter Ann Doss Helms, who retired at the end of August.

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the excellent journalism the WFAE team puts out every day. I can't wait to dive into the education beat and hope to live up to the amazing legacy that Ann Doss Helms has left. I've always loved public radio, and am so excited to work with this stellar team,” said Farrell.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is the 16th-largest school district in the U.S. With a population that’s growing increasingly diverse, CMS exemplifies all of the challenges, opportunities and drama impacting large, urban districts across the nation.

And of course, the school landscape in North Carolina is no longer limited to traditional public and private schools. The growth of charter schools, remote learning options and private school vouchers all illustrate the rapidly changing world of education.

Farrell will also cover education trends and interesting developments in the surrounding counties, as well as issues of statewide concern. His first day at WFAE will be Sept. 16.